Short Interest in TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Grows By 2,350.0%

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCOR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. TreeCon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

About TreeCon Resources

TreeCon Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a portfolio of businesses based primarily in the east Texas forest region. It owns and manages a real estate portfolio consisting of timberlands in Texas and Louisiana. Through its subsidiaries, it also engages in logging and heavy equipment dealership operations, and lumber and treating operations.

