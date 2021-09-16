Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Rises By 2,033.3%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Rosetta Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Rosetta Genomics
