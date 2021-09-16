Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Rises By 2,033.3%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Rosetta Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. provides therapeutic, diagnostic product development and medical research services. The company develops and commercializes new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including DNA, microRNA and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, qPCR, microarrays, next generation sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization.

