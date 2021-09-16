Uniper (ETR:UN01) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.85

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.85 ($42.18) and last traded at €35.99 ($42.34), with a volume of 218763 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.75 ($42.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.28 ($36.80).

The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.44.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

