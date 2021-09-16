SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.61

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 72338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 278,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

