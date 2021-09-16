Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.50

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2756592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.81 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

