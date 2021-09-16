BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,594 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of State Street worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in State Street by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 177,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

