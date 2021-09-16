BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 184,189 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 75.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

