Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $192.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

