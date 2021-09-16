BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.21% of Campbell Soup worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

