Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.74 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

