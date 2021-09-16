Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 232 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

