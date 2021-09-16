Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $7,485,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.