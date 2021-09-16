Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 45 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $287.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $270.36. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $216.85 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

