-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.