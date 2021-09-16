California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 100,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

CRC stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. KeyCorp started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.