Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $206.21 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.