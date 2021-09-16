First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 150 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.