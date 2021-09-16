First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

