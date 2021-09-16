Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in YETI by 167.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

