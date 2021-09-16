WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $76,843,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.