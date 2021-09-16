New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

