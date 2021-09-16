Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.76

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 436903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.63 million. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.3716799 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 334,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

