CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 749.5% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CMLT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences III has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $15,480,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $10,320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.