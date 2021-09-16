Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 3,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

BNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.