Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of HLMN opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

