Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).
Shares of HLMN opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.