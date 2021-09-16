Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 571.1% in August

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CADL opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

