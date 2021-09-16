Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 98,087 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $23.39.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.