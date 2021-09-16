Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 920312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.05.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.