Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

