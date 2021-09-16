Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $915.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

