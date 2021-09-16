Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 7.6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.35. 7,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.