Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

