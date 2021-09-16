Citigroup Inc. Has $38.09 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $38,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.