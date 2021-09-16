Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $36,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,679,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

TYL stock opened at $466.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.09 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

