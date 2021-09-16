Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $34,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.65 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.21, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.