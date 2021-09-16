Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

