Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

