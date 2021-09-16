Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

