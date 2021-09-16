Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 95.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 342,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 167,590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

