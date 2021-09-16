Denis J. Duncan Buys 560 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 560 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
