Denis J. Duncan Buys 560 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 560 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

