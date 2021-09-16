Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

