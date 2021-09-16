Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 48,415 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,210.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

