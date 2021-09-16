Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day moving average of $173.99.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

