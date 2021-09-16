Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.42.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

