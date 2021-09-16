Securian Asset Management Inc Has $982,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

NYSE DECK opened at $436.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $202.17 and a one year high of $444.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.