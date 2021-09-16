Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 320 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.58 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

