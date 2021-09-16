Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 172 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $440.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

