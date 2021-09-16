Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 27.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $219.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

