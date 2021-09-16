Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

