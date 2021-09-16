Brokerages Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

